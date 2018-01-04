- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of former governor of old Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita, as big loss to Katsina State and the nation.

President Buhari said this in a message conveyed to the family and the people of the state through the Katsina State Emirate Council in Katsina on Wednesday.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman in Abuja on Wednesday, noted that the President’s message was delivered by Federal Government delegation.

Shehu stated that the delegation was made up of ministers and senior government officials who had earlier attended the burial rites of the former governor.

In the message, Buhari expressed “sincere sympathy and condolences on the loss of such a renowned statesman and politician.’’

According to him, the contributions of the former governor to the country’s political and economic development will always be remembered.

The delegation, which was led by the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, prayed for peace for the departed soul.

Alhaji Musa Sada, the Kauran Katsina and Alhaji Abdulkadir Rim, who spoke on behalf of the deceased’s family and the people of Katsina Emirate, thanked the President for sharing the sad moment with them.

The government delegation comprised of Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Minister of Defence, Retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan Ali and Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu.

Others were Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Alhaji Abdulaziz Mashi.

Born on Oct. 4, 1932 in Katsina, Lawal Kaita died at the age of 85 at about 5 p.m. in Abuja on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

He was elected governor of defunct Kaduna State on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) from October to December 1983.

The deceased left behind a wife, children and grandchildren.