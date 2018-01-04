- Advertisement -

The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) has called on government at all levels in Nigeria to invest more in early childhood development as a basis for actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

UNICEF’s new global report on Early Childhood Development (ECD) entitled ‘Early Moments Matter for every Child’ indicated that the period from conception to the start of school opens a critical and singular window of opportunity to shape the development of a child’s brain.

In Nigeria, provision in formal settings for care of children below the official six years age of entry into primary school encompasses Early Child Care Education (ECCE).

Early Child Care Development and Education has components which are provided in daycare centres or creches/kindergarten for children aged between zero and two years, children at nursery level aged three to four years and children in pre-primary, five years of age.

Education Specialist with UNICEF, Mrs Swadchet Sankey, noted that ECD is fundamental to achieving SDGs by 2030.

She said the SDGs present an opportunity to connect ECD with efforts to create equity, productivity, prosperity and sustainable growth for a more peaceful future.

Through quality ECD, she said, all children, irrespective of background, would have access to quality care, education, nutrition and protection, among others, that ensure the realisation of their full potential.

She also expressed optimism that through improved investment in ECD, SDGs would be achieved because the health and wealth of any nation depend on the health of its population.

Mrs Sankey further noted that ECD would aid in driving transformation agenda, describing it as a cost-effective strategies for poverty eradication.

She noted: “ECD is the foundation for achieving SDGs. If we do not increase investments in ECD in early years, we will have issues in achieving SDGs because all the 17 goals are tied as they all focus on the child.

“If you want to eradicate or reduce poverty and gender inequality, you need to invest in the children. To improve the economy, quality education, bridge inequality gap between boy and the girl child, among others, you need to invest in children.

“If we really want to bridge the gap between us and the developed countries as enshrined in the SDGs, we have to take ECD seriously.”

Sankey urged governments and policy makers to assist parents and caregivers to build enriching environment where they could pay loving attention to their babies and young children.

According to her, any environment that is not sensitive to nutrition, health and security of children is not a complete environment for ECD.

She identified focal areas of ECD as early learning, revitalisation of routine immunisation, support for women to enable them to make decisions regarding their own health during pregnancy, high impact nutrition, sanitation service to reduce stunting and boost cognitive development.