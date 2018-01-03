- Advertisement -

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that the Minister of Transport and former governor of the stare, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has a serious mental case.

He declared that national development has been stunted because of mentally challenged Minister Amaechi.

The governor said that base on Amaechi’s logic, President Muhammadu Buhari needs to resign because of the nationwide breakdown of security.

He spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday when the management of the Silverbird Group presented his nomination letter as the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2017.

He said: “Former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has a serious mental case. This is what makes it difficult for him to appreciate the seriousness of security issues.

“That is the kind of people that we have in the Federal Cabinet. With such people, it is impossible for the country to make progress. He needs urgent medical attention “.

He described as ridiculous the false allegation by Rotimi Amaechi that he armed the perpetrators of the Omoku killings.

The governor wondered why the Minister of Transportation would prefer to blame him for the killings in Omoku, while refusing to blame the APC governors of Lagos, Benue, Kwara and Kaduna States for killings in their states.

He stated that all the heads of security agencies in Rivers State were nominated by the Minister of Transportation. He said if there is any security infraction in Rivers State, the Minister should seek information from his nominees who serve as heads of security agencies.

He said: “Amaechi is the one who manipulates the posting of security heads to Rivers State using the Federal Government. They know what they are doing.

“If they are planning anything against Rivers State, they will not succeed”.

On the nomination for the Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 award , Governor Wike dedicated the award to God and the people of the state.

He assured that the New Rivers team will continue to work hard to move the state forward.

Earlier, the General Manager of Silverbird Group, Mr Jacob Akinyemi Johnson said Governor Wike emerged as the Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 after he garnered the highest number of votes online .

He said Governor Wike has been excellent by all standards . He said that the works of Governor Wike are visible across the state.

The General Manager of Silverbird Group said that the governor was nominated following the visit to project sites by the Nigerian Guild of Editors.