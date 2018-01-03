- Advertisement -

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) branch, Wednesday suspended its four months hold strike after its emergency congress.

The Union embarked on the strike following disagreement with the state government over upgrade of the Polytechnic to a university of science and technology.

Academic activities and especially the second semester exams for the 2016/2017 academic session has since been disrupted.

Speaking with journalist after the congress which lasted about six hours, the Chairman of the Union, Kola Abiola, said the suspension followed interventions and appeals by stakeholders.

Abiola said the suspension would also allow the government to look at the issues raised before the industrial action was embarked upon, saying that the Union has confidence in the ability of the negotiators.

He said, “Upon several appeals and interventions from within and outside, we put all the appeals to our congress and the congress, in its wisdom, decided that, upon these appeal, we suspend this strike to allow the state government look at grey areas raised.

“Government has all our issues with them and for the sake of the system to continue to run, when the crisis was starting, we went to prominent people to intervene and now that they are intervening, even for deliberation and discussion to go on while the academic activities can also go on.”

On the pending exams, Abiola said the balls remains in the court of the management of the institution to determine when to write the exams.

He said, “We are suspending the strike, its left for the management to tell when the school activity will resume hut we’ve suspended our strike.”

The Chairman maintained that the government has refused to talk to them, adding that they were not blackmailing the government but only asking for the right.

He said: “We know the policy of the government is that they don’t want to talk to us and we are also not talking to them, at a point in time, we had an intermediary that we were talking with.

“If there’s anybody that has the instrument of blackmail, it should be the government, we’ve never blackmailed and I can’t remember any interview of communiqué that has insulted on blackmail the government, we have states the fact in our communiqué, we are not politicians.”