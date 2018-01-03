- Advertisement -

Residents of Ikere Ekiti trooped out in large numbers on Wednesday to stage a peaceful protest and demanded the unconditional release of Olukere Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin.

The residents described the murder case against the king as politically motivated by the state government to dent his image.

The Olukere, Oba Ganiu Obasoyin, was in December remanded in custody for alleged murder of one Femi Kolade in a reprisal on Christmas day.

A few hours after the protest, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adu Adejimi Alagbado, and the Ogoga-in-Council announced the proscription of the title of Olukere.

Obasoyin had demanded his staff of office from the state government and a recognition as a full fledged King and founder of Ikere, a situation which had pitched him against the Ogoga and some prominent sons of Ikere.

It was gathered that Obasoyin led a team of his loyalists and some men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad to a place in Ado Ekiti for a reprisal against some suspected thugs who allegedly attacked his new hotel and destroyed some facilities there.

The residents marched round the sacred tree at the heart of the town where one of the high chiefs of the town, Folusho Olowolafe, addressed them.

Olowolafe urged the residents to be patient, noting that efforts were in top gear to ensure the release of the monarch.