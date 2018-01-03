- Advertisement -

The new Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, says the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, remains relevant to the overall success of the Police in combating violent crimes in Nigeria.

He has described those calling for disbandment of SARS as uninformed.

In his maiden media interaction in Uyo on Wednesday, Ogunjemilusi however said that reorganisation of the unit and other tactical units of the command for better service delivery remained a priority for him in line with the guidelines being implemented by the Inspector General of Police.

He explained that the unit is the only arm of the Police that combats violent crimes, even as it also remains the only with highest level of risk of attack against its men.

The CP hinted that the IGP has already set up a committee to reform the unit and remains desirous of an overall improved security architecture for the country.

“Nigerians calling for the disbandment of SARS have not suffered violent crimes. You can imagine how you would feel if you lose a loved one overnight to criminals. So I believe they are doing so out of ignorance.

“SARS is useful but need reorganisation to make it better. Instead of disbanding them, Nigerians should even call for a special fund for them and their families. They should have an improved condition of service because they are the most attacked of all the police units,” he explained.

The Commissioner, who promised an improved welfare for officers and men, however warned that poor welfare would not be an excuse for any officer to extort Nigerians, adding that the Police Code of Conduct should remain the guide for all officers and men.

On efforts to contain the recent jailbreak at Ikot Ekpene prisons, he assured that security has been beefed up at the facility in collaboration with other security agencies while some of the convicts who escaped have been re-arrested.

He said the Command would build on the existing cordial relationship between it and the public for improved security in the area and work with the government to create an enabling environment for job and wealth creation, industrialization and constructive engagement of the youths.

“It is therefore my vision to make Akwa Ibom the safest state. To that effect, I have reviewed the security architecture of the state and had brainstorming sessions with my principal officers to reposition the Command for effective service delivery.

“The Command under my watch will be guided by three principals of integrity, professionalism and quality service delivery. This is in line with the vision of the IGP Ibrahim Idris. This is also in tandem with the vision of the state government.

He listed his priorities in his new Command to include reorganization of the command tactical units such as Anti-kidnapping, Anti-Robbery, State intelligence Bureau and Quick Response Squad to curb social vices and sustain the peaceful environment the state is known for.

He stressed that he brainstormed with his principal officers with the aim of reviewing the security architecture of the state, so as to effectively combat heinous crimes such as kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, rape and murder.

“Let me therefore warn that tough time awaits criminal elements I the state. The Command will make it very difficult for you to succeed. We shall pursue you and bring you to justice.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to call on the good people of Akwa Ibom state to continue to cooperate and collaborate with the police to expose criminal elements and help the police to serve you better,” he said.

Ogunjemilusi, who is the 23rd Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, holds two Masters Degrees and has visited more than 43 countries.