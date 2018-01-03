- Advertisement -

Former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described as unacceptable the “cycle of blood-letting” that has led to the loss of precious lives across the country.

Citing the recent killings in Benue, Rivers, Kaduna states and Borno states, a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Wednesday noted that Nigeria’s strength is in its diversity. He noted that the killings Rivers, Kaduna, Benue and Wednesday’s suicide bombing attack at Gamboru Mosque in Borno occurred barely three days into the New Year.

The Waziri Adamawa said the killings in those states, and other senseless killings and reprisal blood-letting that had preceded them in the past across the country were “ungodly, a throwback to the stone age, and a hindrance to the promotion of peace and unity in the country.”

Abubakar stressed that the diversity of Nigeria remained one of its strongest points, reminding leaders of all persuasion and at all levels to ensure that they promote “the things that unite us rather than those that create divisions.”

The statement added: “That the Almighty in His Wisdom made us a nation of different tongues and tribes; made us Africa’s most populous nation with more than 300 tribes is no accident. If well enhanced, our diversity should be our biggest strength.

“There cannot be development when innocent lives are being lost in a seemingly endless cycle of attacks and reprisals. While we should hold every life as precious, it is more painful than the victims of these attacks are women and youths – the demography that we depend upon to drive development.”

Abubakar urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the New Year to reflect on these needless killings and to resolve to live in peace and harmony.

He prayed for the fortitude to the bereaved families.