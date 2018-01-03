- Advertisement -

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has expressed satisfaction with the improved security situation in Bauchi State.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday after he paid operational visit to army formations in the state, Buratai ascribed the improved security situation to the collaborative effort of all security agencies.

He also commended the people of the state for cooperating with the agencies to achieve the relative peace and security.

The army chief lauded the commanders of the 33 Artillery Brigade and Armour Corps for their efforts in infrastructural development and maintenance of equipment in the barracks.

“I have been briefed on the development that is going on in terms of maintenance of equipment.

“They have brought to life many of their armoured vehicles, as well as other vehicles,” he said, adding that he was impressed.

Speaking after inspecting some blocks of flat being constructed for soldiers at the Armour Corps barracks, Buratai noted that the army had serious housing deficit within the barracks.

However, he promised to build more houses “to be able to accommodate our officers and men in the barracks”.

The chief of army staff used the visit to perform the commencement of work on the rehabilitation of 600m road, leading into 33 Artillery Brigade.