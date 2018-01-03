- Advertisement -

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has declared Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo as the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

A statement issued after the National Executive Meeting (NEC), in Abuja, on Wednesday, by the National Secretary of IPMAN, Alhaji Danladi Passali, quoted him as that that the judgment remained a welcome development for marketers.

With the Appeal Court verdict, Passali said the recognition of Okoronkwo as IPMAN President would address all issues of misconduct and mismanagement plaguing the association and potraying it in bad light.

The Association’s Secretary said that the recognition of Okoronkwo as the substantive National president of IPMAN via the Appeal Court judgment has been communicated to all relevant Government agencies

He said that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, in re-affirming an earlier judgment by an Abuja High Court in suit No. FCT/HC/CV/1479/2016 delivered on 28th of May, 2014, equally upheld the election of IPMAN NEC held on 10th May, 2014.

The IPMAN scribe assured all members of the body that with Okoronkwo at the helm of affairs, adequate product allocation from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) would be a top priority in order to ensure that products are available in every part of the country.

He noted that IPMAN in ensuring product availability will be closing ranks with the Depot and Petroleum Products Association (DAPPMA)

Members of IPMAN NEC recognised by the Appeal Court judgment included; Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, National President, Alhaji Abubakar Maigani Shettima, Vice-President, Alhaji Danladi Passali, National Secretary, Bola Adeleke, National Treasurer, Chief Leo Nkameme, National Organisation Secretary, Alhaji Yakubu Ali Dimka, National Auditor, Chief J.D. Ubani (JP), National Financial Secretary, Dr Hammed Adekunle Fashil, Assistant National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Baba Kano, National Legal Adviser, Chief Ezekwesili Maduagwuna, Chief Whip, Alhaji Yakubu Suleman, National PRO.