A drug developed for type-2 diabetes can possibly be a boon for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new research published in the Brain Research Journal.

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behaviour.

Its symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

A recent study by British and Chinese universities revealed that the triple agonist drug which combines GLP-1, GIP and Glucagon receptors has been proved to be able to protect the brain from degeneration and effectively reverse memory loss.

The drug could also enhance the level of a brain growth factor which protects nerve cell functioning and slows down the rate of nerve cell loss, among other benefits.

Previous studies had shown a link between type-2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease, as impaired insulin is connected to cerebral degenerative processes and insulin resistance has been found in Alzheimer’s patients’ brains.

“The experiment has only been conducted on mice,” lead researcher, Christian Holscher, a professor at Lancaster University, said.

“It holds clear promise of being developed into a new treatment for chronic neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

“Other scientists not involved in the trial are cautiously optimistic about the result.”

Also, David Reynolds, the chief scientific officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said, “there is a long road between studies that show an effect in animals and treatments in the hands of patients.

“Scientists will only be able to realise the potential of promising findings like these if we continue to invest in research.”