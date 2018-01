- Advertisement -

Two new commissioners on Wednesday took their oath of allegiance and office as members of Kebbi State Executive Council.

They are Prof. Mukhtar Bala and Hajiya Tsahara Bawa, who are yet to be assigned portfolios.

Justice Samaila Rashid administered the oaths on behalf of the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Asabe Karatu.

Speaking after the swearing in, Gov. Atiku Bagudu thanked the House of Assembly for the speedy confirmation of the nominees.

“We now have three female commissioners in the cabinet, I think this is the highest in the country.”

He urged the commissioners to prepare for the challenges ahead, saying electioneering would dominate the year.

“There is no doubt that this year will be full of electioneering but we should not be distracted by the campaigns in our quest to make life better for our people, ” Bagudu said.