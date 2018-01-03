- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Borno Command on Wednesday said it has seized about 1, 000 litres of petrol from suspected ‘Boko Haram’ fuel suppliers in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said that the products were recovered by the Anti-Vandalisation Unit of the command during a routine patrol at Ngom village in Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspects abandoned the products and took to their heels on sighting the NSCDC’s patrol team.

“The products were filled into jerry cans and concealed in sacks.

‘‘Our men also recovered food items and other commodities such as soap, pomade, sugar, gari, cigarettes and seasoning.

“The products were concealed in sacks to avoid trapping,” Abdullahi said.