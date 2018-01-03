- Advertisement -

A member of the Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on Nigerians to renew their hope and trust in the imperative of a prosperous nation.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun) said, on Wednesday, in Osogbo, that there was the need to re-awaken the consciousness of nation building and self-esteem among Nigerians.

The lawmaker, who spoke against the backdrops of gross abuse and maltreatment of Nigerians in Libya, said the creation of a conducive environment, transparency and good governance would fast-track restoration of hope and inspire a sense of nationhood in the country.

Oyintiloye, who noted that the dehumanisation of Nigerians outside the country was unfortunate, said lack of trust and faith in the system had led to forced immigration.

The lawmaker, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to “ resist the temptation of squandering their future for a morsel of bread.’’

He said there were enormous potentials and vast opportunities in the country if properly harnessed.

While calling on Nigerians to take advantage of the numerous government programmes, Oyintiloye enjoined government at all levels to intensify efforts on initiatives that would lead to job creation and improved productivity in the country.