Dr Samuel Nzekwe, a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has advised the Federal Government to push for early passage of the 2018 budget.

Nzekwe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Wednesday that the early passage of the budget would facilitate rapid infrastructure development.

He urged the National Assembly to pass the budget on time to allow the government undertake massive infrastructure development in power, roads and rail sector in 2018.

“There is the need for the Federal Government to work according to the budget so that it could achieve most of its goals in 2018. ” he added.

Nzekwe noted that the late passage of the 2017 budget led to the non payment of local contractors and imposing hardship on the people.

The former ANAN president said that infrastructure deficit was the major problem facing the nation.

“Stable power supply and other amenities are the backbone of any nation because no economy can thrive and move forward positively without infrastructure development. ” he said.

Nzekwe also said that power supply was imperative for the nation’s industries to thrive and provide employment opportunities for youths in order to eradicate poverty in the country.

The former ANAN boss, however, implored the government to formulate people’s-oriented policies that would benefit all Nigerians in 2018.