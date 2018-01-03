- Advertisement -

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, yesterday urged civil servants to show commitment and dedication towards performing their duties in 2018.

Oyo-Ita, made the call in Abuja while addressing some civil servants in her office after the New Year holiday.

She, however, commended the civil servants for their commitment and perseverance in 2017.

According to her, the federal government expects its civil servants to show more commitment and ensure higher productivity in 2018.

“I am happy to come around this morning to see that quite a number of you are already in the office and this is what we want to see this year.

“We want to see more commitment and dedication to work. “I must congratulate you civil servants that you stood with this administration through thick and thin even in the face of the fuel crisis that ended before the New Year,” she said.

Oyo-Ita, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping his promise of paying salaries and promotion arrears despite the challenges faced by the country in the previous year.