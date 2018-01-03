- Advertisement -

The Delta State chapter of the Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has threatened massive clampdown on filling stations in the state, especially within the Warri axis and its environs, selling petrol over the approve N145 per litre.

Its Chairman, Comrade Kehinde Prince Taiga, who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen, in Warri, noted that the move had become imperative to save the present hardship residents are being subjected due to the greed of the marketers.

He stated that the action which would be carried our in collaboration with the Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR) was to ensure strict compliance with the National Assembly directive to marketers to put an end to the senseless and artificial scarcity being created in the country.

According to the statement, ”CDHR in collaboration with House of Representative with special references to the chairman on House committee on Petroleum have issued a 48 hour to all Fuel station in Delta State to return back to federal fuel pump price, #145 per litre”.

“Failure to comply, CDHR will assist the DPR to seal any fuel station that sell above pump price as the 48hour expire”, it warned.

Meanwhile, residents of Warri and its environs have decried the docile attitude of the staff of DPR in the state to check the excesses of marketers in the state.

They have accused the Directorates of allowing the marketers to take undue advantage of the fuel scarcity situation to rip residents off by selling between N220 to N300 in filling stations across the state,

The residents claimed that the staff of DPR cannot claim Ignorant of the fact that most filling stations are involving in one form of illegality or the other especially those selling products at nights.