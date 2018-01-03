- Advertisement -

Pastor Rowland Ekundayo of Divine Praise Church, Amilegbe, Ilorin, Kwara State, has advised Nigerians to support the Federal Government and stop hate speeches in the year 2018.

Ekundayo gave the advice, on Wednesday, in an interview.

He said that hate speech would distract the government.

“What the government needs is the support of the citizens to perform and not discouragement,’’ he said.

He advised politicians to be constructive in their criticisms and to stop misleading the government anytime they found themselves in the opposition.

“Year 2017 was full of hate speeches. Opposition parties castigated those in authority negatively and were never ready to suggest how the country would move forward.

“It is time we turn over a new leaf in 2018 by learning to be constructive in our criticisms.

“Let us cooperate with the authority by obeying the laws of the country.

“Opposition parties must learn to wait for their turn and stop frustrating or distracting the government.

“Instead of setting us back, when the election is near, do your home work if you want to return to power,’’ the clergy said.

The cleric, however, called for collective efforts to move the country forward, saying that hate speech would further draw the country back if not checked.