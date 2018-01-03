- Advertisement -

The Kano State Government is to introduce a programme that would take care of physically challenged persons in the state in 2018.

The Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Garba said under the programme, the State Government would introduce a special allowance for the physically challenged persons to enable them to have a sense of belonging.

“This year we intend to come up with a programme to take care of the physically challenged persons.

“We are trying to fine-tune the arrangement that will support them, “the commissioner said.

He said the programme was aimed at empowering the physically challenged and improve their living standard.

He called on the people of the state to support the state government to enable it to provide the much needed dividends of democracy.

“Gov. Ganduje is a peace loving governor. So, there is need for the people of the state to continue to support his administration to enable him to execute the various programmes he has for the state,” he said.