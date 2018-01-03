- Advertisement -

University of Benin branch of the Nigeria Union of pensioners (NUP), has passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Secretary/Director, General Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, praising what they perceive as her unparalleled dedication to the course of addressing issues affecting pensioners in the country.

The Union also passed a vote of confidence on Mr Charles Awali, the Director, Parastatals, Pension Department for his honesty and transparency in handling issues affecting the pensioners.

They commended the President of NUP for his selflessness and utmost commitment in addressing issues affecting them and urged him to sustain it.

The University of Benin branch of NUP, in a statement in Benin by its Chairman, Mr Michael Ehinyameh, and General Secretary, Prince S. Momodu, respectively, at the end of the Union’s Congress, noted that the duo had worked tirelessly to ensure that the pensioners got what they deserved.

They said: “The Congress, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to release funds to PTAD to enable the directorate carry out and conclude pensioners’ verification exercise in Federal Universities.”

“This should be done by January 2018 so as to eliminate in totality the menace of ghost pensioners in federal establishments”