Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has been conferred with the traditional title of Nwanne Di Na Mba (A brother in another land) Mmaku Kingdom, Enugu State.

The Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Agunnese, Ezeani 111 of Nmaku Kingdom in Enugu, Cyprain Nevobasi, conferred the title on Adesina during the 1st Grand Ofala festival of the community.

The Igwe said Adesina deserved the title because of his passion for the country and his commitment in serving President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ceremony was witnessed by the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, members of his cabinet, traditional rulers in the State and Oba Rufus Ogunwole, the Alagbara of Agba Kingdom, Osun State, among others .

Speaking at the event, Adesina who thanked the Igwe for the honour, said he accepted the title because it was good for national cohesion, coming outside of his ethnic stock.

“It was completely unsolicited,” he declared.

The Igwe also marked his 14 years on the throne of his ancestors.

Agunnese Afam Mmaku is one of the three communities that make up Mmaku Kingdom in Awgu local government of Enugu State.