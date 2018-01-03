- Advertisement -

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has advised youths of the state to resist people who lure them into cultism.

Dickson said that his administration was against youth involvement in cult and cult related activities as they were the most important segment of the society.

The Governor made the comment while addressing a massive crowd of cheering youths at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion during a musical concert organized by the State Ministry of Tourism to mark the New Year Day Celebrations in Yenagoa on Monday night.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having called on the youths to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to actualize the desired development and stability of the state.

He said, “You must also work with us in one area. Don’t allow people to mislead you. Say no to those who want you join cults.

“We don’t want to see our young people getting involved in that. And work with security agencies, work with your leaders, your families for the stability and security of the state.”

Dickson also challenged the youth populace in the state to take advantage of the various institutions established in the state to improve themselves.

He stressed that the government was interested in the happiness of the youth, which he said, was central to the state’s prosperity, stability and development.

“You guys are important to us and you are important to us and your happiness is key to the prosperity, development and stability that we have been working hard to see in this state.

“Let me remind you all, the young people of this state, that we are interested in your future, that everything we are doing in this government: the schools we are building, the other facilities we are putting in place are all for your future because you are the most important people in this government.

“And you must take advantage of the schools, the universities that are now here and build yourselves; you must take advantage of all the facilities, of the various schools: the Tourism Development Institute, the Polytechnic, the Universities, the School of Nursing, and all the other schools and equip yourselves.”

Governor Dickson promised that the state government would ensure the organization of an annual musical event of top Bayelsa artistes and others at the Ox Bow lake pavilion in Yenagoa.