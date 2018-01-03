- Advertisement -

Some aggrieved members of staff of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have accused Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd), chairman of the agency, of conniving with drug barons.

This was contained in their petition to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The petitioners, under the aegis of ‘Concerned Officers’, pointed out that the service had lost about 58 of its staff in the past two years without any form of compensation from the current management.

The petition, dated January 2, 2018, was signed by one Musa Ahmed Yusuf on behalf of the other members.

The petitioners called for immediate suspension of Abdallah and compulsory retirement of the seven directors.

They requested for a clinical probe of the alleged financial recklessness of the chairman, saying that he had not been paying imprest to commanders since he came onboard.

According to the petitioners, sacking Abdallah and the seven directors would return the agency to normalcy.

They said the anti-narcotics agency, under the current leadership, had continuously regressed due to “administrative callousness and inaction.”

The petitioners said since Abdallah’s appointment, he only gave commanders a paltry imprest of N130,000 to run their commands once in February, 2016, and queried the spending of the agency’s monthly allocation.

Part of the petition reads: “The disbursement record of the agency’s income under him will open up a can of worms.

“The non-provision of running fund to officers is the worst form of inducement to corruption.

“Why this impunity under a democratic government? Why is the law hard on an officer that collects N10,000 bribe but soft on the boss that stagnates his career, misappropriates hundreds of millions of naira and refuses to provide running cost?”

The petition was also copied to Senate Committee on Drugs & Financial Crimes; House Committee on Drugs & Financial Crimes; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice; National Security Adviser; Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and Femi Falana Chambers.

The petitioners gave the names and ranks of the agency’s deceased officers in the past two years.

They include three Narcotic Assistants, NAA II: Jibrin Alhassan (Kaduna Command); Afolayan John A. (Kwara Command), and Mohammed Chabiri Aishatu (Borno Command).

The petition stated that at least 13 Narcotic Agents lost their lives in the past two years.

The petition gave the names of the agents as Okereke Okezie (Imo Command), Etuk Roseline (Akwa Ibom Command), Sunday Afam (Plateau Command), Ahmed Abubakar (Borno Command), Onukak Patricia Bassy (Lagos Command), Iorver Felix Akumave (Taraba Command), and Abanum Raymond Edeli (Delta Command).

Others are Yahaya Godiye Dodos (Yobe Command), Achube David Sunday (Benue Command), Liman Salisu Ahmed (Taraba Command), Balogun Erastus Osho (Ogun Command), Akinfemiwa Sunday Femi (Lagos Command), and Faruk Ibrahim (Bauchi Command).

The petition added that the agency also lost three Senior Narcotic Agents within the period.

The names of the dead officers are Salele Suleiman (Kaduna Command), Bala Aliyu Umar (Bauchi Command), and Hassan Hasana (Sokoto Command).

Others are nine Chief Narcotic Agents, among them Joseph Lar (Gombe Command), Oyede Abdul (Ogun Command), Suleiman Bala Fakai (FCT Command), Andogwu A Nicholas (Adamawa Command), Dalyop Julius Pam (Plateau Command), Birabil Gbaradon (Ondo Command), Sarah Yakubu (Nasarawa Command), Nyam Babajo David (Plateau Command) and Kamo Thomas (Kebbi Command).

The body further said that six officers within the rank of Assistant Narcotic Superintendents were lost.

They gave their names as Akhere Maria (Lagos Command), Janet T. Oyenuga (Lagos Command), Oti Philip Orim (Kogi Command), Nicholas Onwumere (Kogi Command), Ebun Peters (Kogi Command) and Abdulraman Musa (Kogi Command).

For Deputy Narcotic Superintendents, NDLEA allegedly lost eight members who are Bot Christopher Nyam (Plateau Command), Emerenini Cornelius (Imo Command), Etudaiye Salihu (Kogi Command), Timothy Isaacs (Lagos Command), Abdulahi Mohammed (Ekiti Command), Abdul Isa Shani (Borno Command), Sanusi Abdullahi (Osun Command) and Achibong Peter (Taraba Command).

Also lost were nine officers in the rank of Superintendent of Narcotics, and they include Odigie Felix (Plateau Command), Abdul Ganiyu Ishaq (Adamawa Command), Falodun Fumilayo (Ogun Command), Bello Stephen Madike (Lagos Command), Abdul Ibrahim Waziri (Sokoto Command), Adeoye Onifade Olayiwola (Rivers Command), Omo Martins (Lagos Command), Gambo Musa (Osun Command), and Aminat Hassan (Seme Border Command Lagos).

Besides, six Chief Superintendent of Narcotics were lost within the period.

The names of the lost officers are Ameachi Kenneth (Edo Command), Anthony Oshogwe (Cross Rivers Command), Ibrahim Dada (Kogi Command), Monday Fada (Lagos Command), Kadiri Adesola Ramoni (Ogun Command), and Tijani Tajudeen Adebayo (Abia Command), while one person in the rank of Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Yashim Danladi, from Lagos Command, was also lost within the last two years.

The petitioners condemned the administrative style of Abdallah, accusing him of abandoning the Lagos headquarters in Ikoyi for an accommodation at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

“The once vibrant Ikoyi office of the agency in Lagos is a shadow of itself as Abdallah has refused to pay light bills and buy fuel to power the generator.

“The Ikoyi office has exceeded 24 months of power outage under Abdallah.

“This has further complicated the bitterness and hopelessness of officers,” the petition said.

The petitioners called for the appointment of a more senior, confident, and visionary person to lead the agency and correct the career stagnation in the system.

They demanded immediate harmonisation, provision of life insurance policy, medical care, and better remuneration for staff which, they said, had been stagnant since Abdallah came onboard over two years ago.

When contacted, Jonah Achema, the Spokesman of NDLEA, said all the allegations against Abdallah by the petitioners had been over-flogged.

He said most of the issues raised had been in the media in the past two months and that the agency could not comment on the allegations for now.

He, however, promised to get across to our correspondent later in the day but as at the time of filing in this report, he was yet to do so.