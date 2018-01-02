- Advertisement -

Former Governor of old Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita, has died. He passed away on Tuesday at 86.

Circumstances surrounding his death were still sketchy at at press time, other than that he died in Abuja about 5p.m.

A security aide at his Katsina GRA residence said family members were still being expected as at 8p.m on Tuesday for burial arrangements.

Another source said the late governor is expected to be buried in Katsina on Wednesday.

Kaita was governor of defunct Kaduna State from October to December 1983.

The late governor had health challenges late last year, a development which made him to be admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, for some time.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has expressed sadness over Kaita’s death.

Governor Masari, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, described the deceased as one of the most accommodating, generous and refined politicians the nation has produced.