A former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Tuesday, took on Governor Rauf Aregbesola and the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), alleging that they remain the worst government and shameless people since Nigeria attained independence on October 1, 1960.

Omisore, a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement endorsed by his media aide, Mr Jide Fatokun, which was circulated to journalists in Osogbo, described Aregbesola/APC as “the worst and shameless people in Nigeria since independence.”

Apparently reacting to the end of the year message issued by the Osun State chairman of the APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun, he contended that “after squandering and plundering Osun and even generations yet unborn to unprecedented debts and agony of owing salaries and wages for years, they can still accuse PDP. They should Just bury their heads in shame.”

The statement reads, “they have damaged the psyche and destroyed the present and future of even yet to be born Osun Indigenes. They denigrated our core values. Education went from the 5th position in 2010 to 29th and 33rd in NECO and WAEC. Health and human services went from the WHO/UNICEF rating of 3rd to 35th in Nigeria. Water supply, rural electrification and sanitation went down to 3 per cent of SSG/MDGs UN rating.”

“Where is that development in Osun? Falsehoods and propanga have derided their sense of reasons. Please, let Aregbesola and his team hurry out of Osun in September 2019. It is on record that Aregbesola never won a free and fair election in Osun. He came in through the fraudulent Salamigate in 2010 few days to his being arrested for alleged forgery and worsened by 2014 unrivaled gubernatorial election, which was rigged”.

“How Aregbesola/APC rigged 2014 Osun elections’ on the Internet/YouTube worldwide! They’re shameless and unrepentant for bringing Osun backward of 25 years aggregate in Governance and delivery of promises! Osun voters can’t wait to flush APC and their impostors by September 2018”, the statement added.

It would be recalled that Famodun, had, in his New Year message, which was released on Sunday, commended the people of the state, including “the civil servants for ‘their loyalty and understanding in the difficult period of massive economic recession that Nigeria has been living through since 2014”, saying “the party was proud of the people’s resilience and determination to forge ahead with progressive ideas in spite of the difficulties that 2017 has presented. In 2014, amid a vicious PDP campaign, which drew blood and tears from the people, Osun stood firmly behind the good, and they threw evil into the garbage heap”.

The APC chairman stated that ‘we have seen one of the most destructive opposition yet in Osun over the last seven years and the most evil campaign is in the making to lay to waste all that Aregbesola-led APC government has done since 2010. But you, the people of Osun have seen it all; you have experienced the difference between light and darkness, evil and good and you are in the best position to make a choice”.

According to the APC 2018 message, “for the second time in four years, the good people of Osun will again be required to decide whether they will reject the evil as they did in 2014. That momentous year starts this January. In 2003, Osun made a terrible mistake to give the PDP a chance. It was such horrible experience that in 2007, they had to vote that party out of office. Their choice was violated until 2010 when justice was served”.

“However, evil continued to fight to steal the soul of Osun, but in spite of all the then Federal might and force of violence, the people of Osun stood their grounds and the PDP was again rejected. This year, they will be pitching up a battle royale in the unlikely event of attempting to capture Osun and avenge 2007 and 2014. And like wounded lions, they will ravage the state by discontinuing every policy of the APC (God forbid) that had brought joy to the people of Osun”.

“Let it be stated in very clear terms; the APC has confidence and trust in the people of Osun that they will vote to continue with the progress so far made by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. That means they will decide to retain APC in power. It takes a united people to decide to sustain the progressive government.

“We, therefore, urge the people that in the interest of their children and grandchildren, nothing should be allowed to truncate the progress made in education, in infrastructure, in agriculture and in social welfare as well as in the economy of Osun.”