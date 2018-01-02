- Advertisement -

The Police Command in Rivers says it is working hard to ensure that those that killed at least 14 worshippers in Omoku on January 1 were arrested and brought to Justice.

The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omini, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that though no arrest had been made, some clues had been gotten.

NAN reports that gunmen had attacked and killed 14 people that were returning from crossover church service in Omoku in the early hours of January 1 and injured 12 others

“The police will ensure that the victims get justice even in their graves,

“No stone will be left unturned in the course of our investigations, the long arms of the law will catch up with the killers,” Mr. Omini said.

According to him, the killing was a rude shock to the command because strategic security measures had been put in place before the Christmas celebrations.

He said that security had been tightened at the entry and exist points in the state, while vehicular and foot patrols were increased in the state among other security measures.

The police spokesman said that the pre-Christmas security strategy had worked until the early hours of January 1, when the hoodlums struck at Omoku.

He, however, assured members of the affected community that such killings would be prevented in the future.

According to him, Amoured Personnel Carriers had been stationed at strategic positions in the community,while the command was working out a new security strategy to prevent crime in the state in 2018 and beyond.

Mr. Omoni said the police had raided two criminals’ hideouts in the community, and advised the youth to abandon crime and engage in meaningful endeavour.