Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue said herdsmen had killed over 20 persons between Monday and Tuesday in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state.

Ortom disclosed this while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi after the State Security meetingg.

He said that out of the number, nine were Livestock Guards who were to ensure the full implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law.

He said that the law was not targeted at any ethnic group and wondered why the herdsmen had taken it so personal to the point of unleashing terror on the people.

The governor also lamented the unwarranted wanton destruction of lives and property by the herdsmen.

Dr Gajir Tsoho of the Surgical Department, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, said over 30 injured victims of the herdsmen attack were brought to the hospital and were receiving treatment.