Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has pleaded with the people of the state to show patriotism by paying their tax and supporting the government’s effort to boost its internally generated revenue.

Bindow made the appeal on Tuesday in Yola during a live programme in a local television station, Gotel TV.

He said his administration was committed to transforming the state and all monies generated would be utilised in providing the residents with dividends of democracy.

“Please endeavour to pay your tax; I want to assure you that your tax will be utilised for your own good,” he said.

The governor said that his administration was able to raise the state’s internally generated revenue from about N200 million monthly to between N600 to N700 million.

“I have directed the Board of Internal Revenue to make sure it boosts the revenue to N1 billion by June; so try to understand if we increase tax,” Bindow said.

On health, he said that his administration recruited 10 doctors last year and that he had directed that 20 more to be recruited this year.

Bindow also said that the recurring Boko Haram attacks in Madagali Local Government Area of the state had become worrisome.

The governor expressed concern that some of the youths of the area had embraced the terrorists’ ideology.

He said his administration was committed to peace, and that he had set up an administrative panel of inquiry to investigate the recent clash between farmers and nomads in Numan and Demsa.

“I swear, anyone found to be involved will be brought to book. This administration will act on the panel’s report; it will not be swept under the carpet,” he said.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the performance of his administration, saying that it would boosts his campaign if he decided to seek re-election in 2019.

He said the APC in Adamawa was now united and that discussion had commenced with some key People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members who would defect to APC.

“I don’t want to reveal names but for sure some big PDP members in Adamawa will join us in the APC,” Bindow said.

Last Saturday the Deputy Governorship candidate of PDP in 2015 general election, Rev. Istifanus Habila, defected to the ruling APC.

Habila hails from the same zone with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.