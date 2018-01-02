- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari son, Yusuf, who has been on hospital admission, following a bike accident, is now in stable condition, it has emerged.

Yusuf, who was involved in a bike crash, on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, suffered injuries to his head and limb.

Following denials by the Presidency of plans to move Yusuf for medical care overseas, there had been speculation that the V.I.P patient would be transferred to the National Trauma Centre at the National Hospital Abuja.

But President of the Guild of Medical Directors, Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola, in a terse statement, disclosed that Yusuf’s condition is now stable. The president’s son who had undergone brain surgery at the Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja.

Guild of Medical Directors is a body of private medical practitioners. The Cedacrest Hospital Abuja, where Yusuf was operated upon and is currently on admission, is a member of the Guild.

The statement read in part: “We are saddened to hear about the unfortunate accident involving the son of our dear president on a power bike.

“While we cannot comment on the exact circumstances of the accident, we are happy that the situation is being efficiently handled by Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, one of the top Guild of Medical Directors owned hospitals in Nigeria.

“It is heartening to note that his condition is now stable after undergoing brain surgery and we hope for a complete recovery from this unfortunate incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with President Muhammadu Buhari and his family at this time”.

Meanwhile prominent Nigerians have continued to call for prayers for Yusuf’s quick recovery.