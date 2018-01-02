- Advertisement -

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that youth empowerment remains the major priority of his administration, adding that the government will continue to support any programme that will reduce the number of the unemployed in the state.

Governor Bello made this known in Tafa town on Monday in a message to an empowerment programme by the Tafa Local Government Area.

“The guiding principle of this administration is to mentor and develop the youths because of their vantage position in nation building,” he said.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammad Ketso, said youths must feel the change which the All Progressive Congress (APC) government came with adding that: “The time for using the youths as political thugs is over.

He also used the event to advise the people of the state to be part of the ongoing electoral reform by registering and obtaining their voter’s cards so as to be able to exercise their franchise in the 2019 general election.