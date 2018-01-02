- Advertisement -

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday tasked police officers to rebrand the force.

Tambuwal made the call while receiving newly commissioned Police Officers who are indigenes of the state in Sokoto.

He asked the 36 officers, made up of 17 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and 19 Inspectors, to be good ambassadors.

While commending the officers for accepting to serve as law enforcement agents, Tambuwal also enjoined them to play their part in changing the negative impression created about the police.

“By agreeing to dedicate your lives to protect us, you have continued in the tradition of your forefathers from this state who have served this nation diligently.

“I urge you to refuse to be infected by anything denting the image of the Police.

“The entire Police structure is undergoing re-branding as such, I want you to play your part well in enhancing the image,” he charged.

The governor assured all the officers that the state government would continue to cater for their interests even after their passing out from training colleges.

Speaking on behalf of their colleagues, ASP Abubakar Shehu and Insp. Yusuf Adam commended Tambuwal for his care and concern throughout their training period at the Police Colleges.

“You visited us while in training in Jos and kept regular contact with others who trained elsewhere. We thank you for your efforts, and assure you that as we start life in the Force, we will continue to make Sokoto state and our families proud,” they said.