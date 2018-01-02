- Advertisement -

Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo has admonished Nigerians to make hard work their watchword in 2018 for the country to attain meaningful development.

Badejo who said this in his New Year message made available to newsmen on Tuesday added that they must also love and accommodate one another.

He said that Nigerians were too much a praying nation, but they did not show the essence of being a true Christian.

“We are in 2018 in gratitude to God but also in pains for the sins of our nation, for the inadequacies of governance and the indiscipline of the governed.

“Yet, we pray and pray for a better year, and so we must. But as a people are, so the nation is; with the government achieving a few successes.’’

He said that with all the Christmas’ wishes ended and those of the New Year gradually fading out; Nigerians should face the reality, which is hard work to become successful.

“After the wishes then the work. We have work to do, be very careful about the sort of lives we lead.

“Make the best of the present time, for it is a wicked age, begin now from your family, where you work, the society, in politics in business, in school.

“Think of what positive roles you can play to make the nation great and better,’’ he said

Badejo added, “Make the best of these times as a child of God.’’

The cleric said that Nigerians should be prepared to blow the nation’s trumpet positively by doing what was expected of them for their fellow citizens in any position they found themselves.

“God will judge you: policeman, petrol seller, marketer, politician, lawyer, judge, journalist, pastor, government worker.

“From him to whom much is given, much more will be expected,’’ he said.