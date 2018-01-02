- Advertisement -

The forthcoming Evangelist Reinhard Bonke’s Crusade in Calabar will usher in peace and prosperity in Cross River.

Lawrence Ekwok, the Chairman of the Central Working Committee (CWC) for the event, said this on Tuesday in Calabar at a meeting with some Christian leaders in the state as part of preparations for the crusade.

According to him, the great gospel crusade tagged “Calabar 2018’’, will hold between February 15 and 18.

It would also feature Bonnke’s expected successor, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, and would be funded by the Christ for All Nations (CfAN), he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bonnke had also organised a one-week farewell crusade in Lagos last November.

Mr. Ekwok said, “The crusade will involve the participation of all churches in Cross River, including independent churches and those in various blocs under the umbrella of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),’’ he said.

He said that Mr. Bonnke’s previous crusades had always had positive effects in terms of peace and socio economic uplift wherever they had been staged.

“Apart from millions of people receiving salvation for their souls; healing for their bodies and several other miracles, the economy of the host cities usually witnessed tremendous improvement.

“I have no doubt that, after this crusade, Cross River and ,indeed, Nigeria will witness tremendous improvement in peace and prosperity in 2018,’’ he said.

Mr. Ekwok advised residents of Cross River and the entire Christian community to attend the crusade.