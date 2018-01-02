- Advertisement -

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state Tuesday said the culture of payment of salaries and allowances of workers in the state to the exclusion of provision of social service to the people would not be allowed to continue by his administration.

Akeredolu said this in Akure at his first address to the civil servants in the state in the New Year.

He told workers in the state point-blank that “The culture of payment of salaries and allowances of workers to the exclusion of provision of social service to the people would not be allowed to continue.

“We intend to shift attention, progressively, keenly and resolutely, to the provision of social infrastructure for the people.

“The embarrassing state of our roads, hospitals, schools and public utilities will be addressed.

“There is no gain asserting the obvious that the current practice cannot engender development.

“What concerns all must be shared and borne by all. Our people must also feel the direct impact of governance.”

“Consequently, we enjoin all public servants to remain loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.”

The governor added that “the people’s welfare would be the central focus of all aspirations and the extent to which they were satisfied would form the veritable yardstick for measuring the achievements of his government.

While urging those who desire progress for the state to prepare to sacrifice, the governor said every segment of the state would feel the direct impact of his administration.

Akeredolu said that the training and retraining of workers for optimum service delivery would form the central focus of his administration.

He asked workers to prepare to update their knowledge in the relevant areas of service.

Akeredolu, who hailed the workers for showing understanding and cooperating with his administration from inception, solicited their continued support and rededication to duty.

He urged the workers to shun the bad practices of the past and have a change of attitude.

“As the government strives to block leakages, public servants must support the efforts to steer the ship of the state away from the precipice.

“We have engaged some consultants, who have the mandates to improve the revenue base of the state. These efforts can only be complementary to the statutory functions of public servants who serve the people in truth and in deed.

The governor promised that, “We, on our part, will continue to reward merit and diligence. We will also not fail to sanction any acts which stand at variance with the dictates of decency and regulations.”