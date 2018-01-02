- Advertisement -

Pastor Tunde Bakare, leader of Latter Rain Assembly, has declared his intention to run for the Presidency. It came as a shock to the congregation that came for the watch night service on 31 December 2017/1 January 2018 (vigil to usher in the new year) because he had told everyone who cared to listen that he was no longer interested in politics.

Bakare revealed this while reading his 12 revelations for 2018 (a yearly practice by Nigerian pastors) that God told him not to abandon his political career but that God did not give him the time frame.

In his words: “This 12th one is a difficult one for me. It may draw excitement or condemnation. I have tried my best to keep it (to myself) but the Holy Spirit will not allow me to do so, he said.

“In my study around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, God told me ‘you cannot bring your political career to a close; there is still more to do. Run for the presidency. I will do it at the appointed time,” the pastor added.

Before he withdrew from participating in politcs, Bakare was the running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in the 2011 presidential election. How then will he realise the ambition?

He told the worshippers: “Joseph (in the Bible) did not contest an election; yet, he became the prime minister of Egypt. Why must I worry myself about where to get the resources for the task? Your own duty in this assignment is to pray along with me. When it is the appointed time, He (God) will do it. When He tells me the time, you will hear about it,” he stated.

The Latter Rain leader added that many political big shots in the country will fall “at the feet of women in 2018” and that most “powerful politicians in the country would be replaced.”