- Advertisement -

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (Unilag), says his projection for the institution in 2018 is to reposition and rebrand it.

Ogundipe gave the position in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

The move, according to him, is to sustain and improve on the institution’s mandate of teaching, learning, research, and community development.

“We intend to make the university to continuously live up to its name as the ‘University First Choice’ and the nation’s pride.

“We will commence by rebranding the brand name ‘unilag’, and then move on to raise friends before raising funds.

“We are planning to bring together friends of the university of Lagos to see what we have done so far in the past years, what we intend doing and where we want them to play or come in,’’ said the VC.

He also suggested that would be structural changes to the university.

“We want the university to be greater than the best. As you may know, university of Lagos is a cosmopolitan and unique institution and we want people to know that it is still the best in the country research-wise,’’ he said.

Management, he said, would put a greater emphasis on research in the New Year. The University plans to invest in innovation.

“This is an area where we are going to develop our students to meet national needs.

“We will also… go into entrepreneurship, where our students would be able to stand on their own,’’ Ogundipe said