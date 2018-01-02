- Advertisement -

The Plateau State Government has vowed to tackled unemployment, drug abuse and nefarious activities among youths to consolidate and build an enduring peace process in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Rufus Bature, disclosed this, on Tuesday, during the 2018 New Year celebration in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

“You have suffered losses as a result of crises and midnight attacks in Riyom Local government Area, some of you are widows, orphans and some are homeless due to the killings that took place some years back. We are happy that peace is gradually returning but we must not allowed drug abuse and other nefarious activities to overwhelm you.

“Government has put in place a strong machinery to checkmate drug abuse and criminal activities among youths as parts of measures to build a sustained security for an enduring peace in the vulnerable local government areas in the state.

“We want to expand the social investment programme of the federal government to enroll more vulnerable youths and destitute to enable them channel their energy towards productive ventures rather than being involve into criminal activities capable of causing crisis in the country.”

Hon. Bature lamented over the devastated effect of drug abuse and criminal activities among youths in the state, saying it has wiped out agile youths in most communities in the state.

He urged community leaders to be security conscious and watch over the alarming rate of drug abuse and report such activities for stringent measures to enthrone a Godly and economic viable communities in the state.

Bature said government will partner with relevant Federal Government Agencies to ensure various communities in the state that were destroyed and the inhabitants displaced are reconstructed to enable the people returned.