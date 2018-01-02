- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Police Command said on Tuesday that nine policemen have been dismissed for misconduct.

At least 25 others were demoted for offences bordering on gross insubordination, incivility and drunkenness, among others.

A statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said 60 rank and files also faced disciplinary action for various offences.

The statement read: “In keeping with the promise he (CP Imohimi Edgar) made to the good people of Lagos State on assumption of office that there will be no room for corrupt and indisciplined police officers under his watch, the Lagos State Police Command hereby releases to the general public the breakdown in figures, of police personnel punished for various disciplinary offences between the months of September and December 2017 as follows:

“Nine officers were dismissed for offences ranging from discreditable conduct, corrupt practices, disobedience to lawful order and falsehood.

“25 were reduced in rank for offences ranging from gross insubordination, drunkenness, incivility to members of the public and leaving (their) beat.

“A total of 60 inspectors and rank and files were awarded the punishments of major and minor entries.

“The Commissioner of Police said the punishments handed down to the unruly officers would serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to toe the path of ignominy.”

He added that officers who play by the rules have nothing to fear and would be encouraged.