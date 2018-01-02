- Advertisement -

Sokoto State Government has provided 22 boats to enhance inland water transportation in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dingyadi, Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto, that the initiative was also ensure safety on the water ways.

He said: “It was part of efforts of the government on disaster management and to safeguard people’s lives.

“A case of boat mishap occurred last year at Gandi community in Raba Local Government Area where a girl died while traders were being transported to a nearby market.

“Governor Aminu Tambuwal responded promptly in buying 22 boats and distributed them to communities using water transportation to get to various destinations.

“The gesture is to forestall future occurrence and safeguard people’s lives; it was well appreciated by the communities.’’

NAN reports that eight of the boats were released to Goronyo, four to Silame and 10 to Raba local council.

The D-G explained that the agency has embarked on massive public enlightenment on disaster prevention, control and management to reduce the rate of disasters in the state.

Dingyadi recalled that the government had in 2017 set up a high-powered disaster response committee headed by the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu.

According to him, the committee had helped in mobilising residents to respond to environmental issues and facilitated the recruitment of 550 environmental sanitation workers in Sokoto metropolis.

The D-G said the agency is working closely with the State and Federal Fire Services, NEMA, Red Cross Society, religious groups and Non Government Organizations and agencies involved in disaster management.

He urged the people to support government policies on environmental management and report any unforeseen circumstances for quick intervention.