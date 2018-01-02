- Advertisement -

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Oluranti Adebule, on Sunday reassured the residents that more democracy dividends would be enjoyed in the 2018, disclosing that the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration planned to scale up infrastructure development across the state.

The deputy governor gave the assurance in her New Year message to Lagosians during the closing ceremony of the Year 2017 “One Lagos Fiesta Ceremony” in Badagry.

The Fiesta, a new innovation by the present administration, was put together promote arts and cultural potentials of the state as well as encouraging the youth to develop their talents in the creative and entertainments industry so as to develop them and make them compare with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

According to Adebule, the only way Lagosians could be compensated for their overwhelming support for the current administration in the state was by scaling up infrastructure development and ensure that more democracy dividends were brought to the door step of a common man.

The deputy governor, who expressed happiness that the state government had been able to live up to its promise in terms of bringing development to the people, hinted that plans were on to award and complete more road projects.

Besides,she said effort was on top gear to scale up rural /urban renewal infrastructure development projects to ensure that people enjoyed full benefits of all inclusive system of governance introduced by the present administration.

“Let me reassure Lagosians that His Excellency the governor and his team members as part of our new year resolutions have resolved to continue the on-going infrastructure development works in every part of the state just to ensure that we make Lagosians more comfortable in any part of the state they choose to live just as we plan to create a new Lagos that will be the pride of Africa,” Adebule stated.

The deputy governor, while assuring that the year 2018 would be more prosperous and economically viable than previous years, further stated that the state government was totally committed to unlocking other areas of investment opportunities especially in tourism, arts and culture, hospitality business and tourism.

She, therefore, urged the youth to take full advantage of various opportunities created by the state government to develop themselves and contribute to the economic growth of the state.

“As an emerging 3rd largest Megacity and the 5th largest economy, the state government will continue to focus on policies and programmes that can help to tackle the problem of unemployment and promote the growth of young entrepreneurs as a way of curbing crimes and strengthening the revenue drive of the state,” Adebule said.

The deputy governor commended Lagosians for allowing peace to reign in the state despite their different ethnic backgrounds, noting that one of the strong holds of the success of the Ambode-led government in the state was the peaceful coexistence among the residents.

She, therefore, urged people to continue to live in harmony with one another, pointing out that more developments would be achieved when the atmosphere was friendly and peaceful.

She also urged the people to continue to support and pray for the success of the present administration as it strives on daily basis to improve on the quality of lives of the people.