A new Igbo socio political group, the Igbo Ekunie Initiative, has said that only the restructuring of Nigeria with emphasis on equitable allocation of human and material resources could guarantee the unity of the country.

Addressing reporters in Awka, President of the group, Mazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, advised that in addition to the restructuring, President Muhammadu Buhari, the governors of the South East, as well as the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo and other opinion leaders and human rights groups, should engage the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other self-determination groups in a fruitful dialogue that would address their grievances and permanently end agitations across Nigeria.

Ezeoke, who observed that development could not be achieved by marching on the streets, said only dialogue could achieve a lasting peace.

He said: “We, the Igbo Ekunie Initiative, submit that time has come for a fundamental restructuring of the Nigerian state to a structure and system that provides optimal governance that meets the needs of the populace and allows each region develop at their pace.

We note that the fundamentals of restructuring suffer no conflict as all proponents virtually agree that more control/autonomy in all facets should be given to the states and regions as the case may be.

“Government systems should also be modified and streamlined for more effective governance such that there should be rotation of power for purposes of nation building.

“Efforts should also be made to eliminate corruption and security enhanced so that development and welfare of the citizenry should be the clear and unambiguous goal of government at all levels.”