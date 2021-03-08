



No fewer than 51 teachers wrongfully suspended by the Bayelsa State Government in 2013 have urged the government to obey the judgment of the National Industrial Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which directed their reinstatement.

The affected teachers, who spoke in Yenagoa on Monday, called the state government to implement the court’s verdict.

The teachers, who were employed under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), secured the judgment on 26 February, 2021 delivered by the presiding judge, Justice P. I. Hamman.

Hamman declared that the purported suspension of the teachers violated their fundamental human rights contained in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He also ruled that the teachers, who had been without salaries since their suspension, were still in the service of the state government and as such should be paid all outstanding salaries and allowances.





Hamman ordered the state government to pay the teachers all their salaries and allowances from 2013 until when the judgment would be implemented to enable them carry our the job as teachers of the SUBEB.

Speaking on their plight, Stephen Vianana, one of the teachers, appealed to the government to implement the judgement without further delay and save them from suffering.

Another teacher, Racheal Sunday, said the judgement came with mixed feelings as they were satisfied with it but also wondering how long it would take before it was implemented.

Counsel to the teachers, Mathew Omonade, commended the judiciary for the judgement and urged the state government to do the needful.

“Reinstating these 51 teachers will also help the government to close the gap in the shortage of teachers across schools in the state,”he said.