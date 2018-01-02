- Advertisement -

Gov. Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State has pledged to support and sustain peace building initiated by different communities across the state.

El-Rufai made the promise on Monday in a message to the 2018 Annual Afan Festival held at Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Daniel Danauta, the governor expressed gratitude for the improved security situation especially in Southern Kaduna.

While congratulating the Kagoro Community over the event, he prayed God for enduring peace in the entire state.

The Administrator Kaura Local Government Council, Mr Zitung Agog, said that government would consolidate on its peace efforts and called for support from residents in the area.

On his part, the Chief of Kagoro, Mr Ufuwai Bonnet, who harped on the challenge of attacks in Southern Kaduna, said the ugly development has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and insecurity.

The traditional ruler however expressed gratitude to government for the establishment of military barracks in Kafanchan to reassure communities of their security.

According to him, the development will go a long way in minimising occurrences of acts of insecurity.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Ishaya Akau, also lamented activities of gunmen in the area and called for dialogue amongst the people to stem the unfortunate development.

Akau said Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) should be allowed to play its proper role in the peace process as the voice of the entire Southern Kaduna people.

Earlier in a welcome address, the President, Kagoro Development Association (KDA), Dr Benjamin Gugong, described Kagoro as a peaceful community and called on investors to explore the resources in the area.

Gugong also urged the State Government to provide infrastructural development in the area to improve the wellbeing of the people.

He also called on the government to pay attention to the issue of Kagoro resort to create employment opportunities and raise internal revenue base.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival, which witnessed cultural performances including songs, drama and dances, also attracted persons from all works of life.