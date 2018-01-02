- Advertisement -

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged Nigerians to return to God in repentance with a view to heal the land and restore all losses in the past years.

Ayokunle made the appeal in a statement signed by Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the CAN Head of Media, on Monday in Abuja.

“As we begin a New Year together, I congratulate every Nigerian, both the leaders and the led, on being among the living who entered this New Year.

“As we enter into this New Year, it’s natural to reflect over the previous year and consider gains and losses.

“In spite of the economic recession, our God did not allow depression to consume us all.

“We feel with those innocents who met their untimely death within the year as a result of communities, farms, churches and mosques attacks,” he said.

The CAN president, however, urged politicians to avoid hate and inciting speeches to maintain the unity, peace and tranquility enjoyed by citizens.

He called on eligible voters to register for the voter’s card, noting that it would empower them to elect the right people.

“If you are involved, you get the leader you demand and if you fail to be involved, you get the leader you deserve.

“My appeal to the security agencies is to be dedicated and loyal to the nation in their duties. Let there be rooms for gainful employment for our youths roaming the streets.”