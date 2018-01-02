- Advertisement -

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on children in the country to be disciplined, respectful to parents and dedicated to their studies to become better citizens in life.

Buhari made the call in her address at the Christmas and New Year Children’s Party on Monday in the state house, Abuja.

“Children, be obedient to your parents and their teachings and honour them in all that you do.

“Take your studies serious; when you go to school, learn and be diligent in your studies so that as you grow, you can become well groomed citizens.

“However, we thank God for another new year and we pray that this year, 2018 will be the best year by the special grace of God.

“We pray that it will be a year of increased and abundant blessings for our nation by the grace of God,’’ she stressed.

Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mrs Olu Mustapha appreciated the children for coming to the party.

She noted that the ‘Future Assured’ programme was to see to the well being of both children and women.

The over 170 children in attendance at the party were from Abuja Children Homes, Mother Theresa Children Home, Ridwanullahi Ak’bar Children School.

Others are children from Hope Survival Orphanage, Arch of Refuge Orphanage, WOTCLEF Children, Durumi IDP Camp Children, Destined Children Orphanage and Ark of Refuge Orphanage.

The children engaged in dancing competitions and other games to enjoy themselves including bouncing castle and others.

High points of the event included cutting the New Year cake and dancing with the children to the admiration of the guest.

The children, who received different prizes, also prayed for the president, his family and the country.