- Advertisement -

Catholic priest and founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Sunday night, took a hard look at the nation’s hydra-headed problems and came to the conclusion that President Muhammadu Buhari is surrounded by “wicked and satanic cabals.”

He said the cabal had brought untoward hardship on the country and Nigerians.

Mbaka, while officiating during the crossover night service at his Adoration Prayer Ministry, Enugu, said he had wanted to pray for them but was forced by the Spirit of God to declare his message.

“I had wanted to pray for you and go because I don’t want anybody to attack me; I don’t want the bishop to invite me; I don’t want politicians to attack me anywhere. But God forced me, that I must say it. Listen to me, 2017 became one of the most horrible years in this country and that is the message,” he said.

The message read in parts: “The Lord says, Nigerians, He says, captive Nigerians, you will be speedily rescued; Nigerians, things are very difficult, hard and tough nowadays; the hardship is not from God, they are man-made; the wicked cabals and satanic agents in this country have wickedly kidnapped the goodwill and good intentions of President Buhari; his good intentions have been kidnapped.

“President Buhari must wake up and sit up immediately. Heaven demands that our president changes all those who are holding him in captivity; if he will not change them, he will be changed.

“Mr President, God said you are toying with the privilege given to you. Nigerians are dying in your hand; people are not happy with your system. Change or you will be changed. God said that Buhari is in trouble, hypnotised and in bondage. Buhari’s mantra has been canibalised.

“Unless President Buhari quickly and strategically positioned the right people, the wind of change that he himself inaugurated will blow him away shamefully. The wind will be too strong that Mr President and the cabal will be blown out of office shamefully. The wind will be irresistible for it will come like a hurricane. Buhari can handle this problem but if he is not careful, another man will take his office.”

Mbaka said if President Buhari doesn’t want to move Nigeria forward, “God says He himself will plan a strategy of moving Nigeria forward. His pattern of battling corruption is not just archaic, barbaric but is witch-hunting, terribly selective. Why should the president be picking and choosing those that he and his so-called EFCC man would want to arrest, so that APC becomes a hideout for criminals? Any person who does not want to be arrested will have to become an APC person? Is that not corruption itself?

“Change or you will be changed, after all you are the one who introduced change as your mantra. The economy is in shambles and Nigerians are in sorrow. Nigeria is not just passing through an economic depression but also in a time of economic repression and compression. Very soon, Nigerians will know that the country is in the terrible mess.

“The cabals have messed up the president and confused him. So, Mr President, you are to be blamed, but your cabals. You have your brooms, but the cabals have their bags; either you sweep them away or they throw you into the bag. Heaven cried that your methodology is not just archaic but too sluggish. The situation in Nigeria needs speed.

“Your change mantra is questionable; you are to change your change or you will be disgraced out of office. Your agriculture scheme has anti-agenda that is cancerous. Why should we be talking about agriculture and you leave the Fulani herdsmen? Farmers don’t have hope; don’t you hear what is happening in the country? Can’t you use your presidential mandate and help the less privileged?

“The spirit of God says that Mr President is just president in the mouth; he is not the real president per se; he is a pseudo-president, people are running the government the way they like and giving him documents to sign; Mr President doesn’t know what is happening in his government, what a pity. But no matter what is happening, God assured us that Nigerians and Nigeria are not just in His hands but in His heart.”

He advised the president not to contest the presidency in 2019 saying “don’t come out for second tenure, after this, retire peacefully.”

He urged the president to listen to her wife, Aisha, who he said was heartbroken, adding that “the woman understood that you are not yourself. Come back to yourself. Those encouraging you to come out and run again want to disgrace you publicly.”

He said when the president is sick, other government institutions will also be sick.

“Some of us may begin to ask, but why did God choose Buhari at all? God has His reasons; when he chose Saul, He had His reasons, but at a time he rejected Saul, that is God for you. Jesus chose Judas, in His divinity he chose Judas as an Apostle. The same Judas betrayed Him and Judas office was taken over by another person; you can see the message is not sweet.

“The same God chose Goodluck Jonathan during the oil boom. Had Jonathan invested well, Nigerians won’t be suffering now and that was why God pushed him out.

“Mr President, Nigerians are getting disappointed in you. I’m praying to God to give us a man after His heart.

“God has given Nigerians everything and He says, ‘Nigerians be patient with Me.’ It will not take time that I will begin to deal wickedly with those dealing wickedly with you.”