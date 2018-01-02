- Advertisement -

The Igbo apex social-political organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned that restructuring will consume those resisting it.

This was in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year address on the subject matter.

Speaking through its National Publicity Secretary, Uche Achi-Okpaga, in Enugu, Ohaneze said that Buhari was never going to embrace restructuring.

Ohaneze, however, insisted that restructuring was “inevitable,” describing the campaign to restructure the country as a ‘moving train’ that would consume those on its track.

Achi-Okpaga said, “I am not, by any means, surprised at the President ’s speech against restructuring. It lends complete credence to the prevailing belief that the he is a down-to-earth Fulani ‘hegemonist’, who has been brainwashed and will never see anything good in restructuring.

“It only smacks of ignorance for anyone to think that restructuring would not favour the North.

“The irony is that Nigeria has been restructuring even from the pre-independence times and at every point in time, it had always favoured the North; from unitary to regional government, from parliamentary to presidential system.

“Even the present six geopolitical zones structure introduced by the late General Sani Abacha also favours the North.

“In a nutshell, restructuring is like a moving train . It will eventually consume those on its track and only time will vindicate us in Ohanaeze.”