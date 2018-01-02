- Advertisement -

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) has sponsored 40 indigents of the state to undergo various first degree courses at the Maryam Abacha American University, Maradi, Niger Republic.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Malam Bashir Mani, in Sokoto on Monday.

Mani said that Wamakko, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, distributed the admission letters to the beneficiaries drawn from across the state.

The aide said that the students comprised 37 males and three females.

He said the students would study Computer Engineering, Nursing Sciences, Law, Information Technology, MBBS and Public Health, among other Arts, Science and Humanities courses.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Wamakko enjoined them to utilise properly the opportunity provided them by facing their studies seriously and returning to serve the state and Nigeria.

Wamakko further intimated them that he will bear all their registration fees and upkeep allowances, while a befitting accommodation would be provided for them.

”You should face your studies seriously, be disciplined and be good ambassadors of your various families, Sokoto state and Nigeria in general.

“You should therefore shun all acts capable of truncating your education so as to be useful to yourselves, families, the state and the country,” the lawmaker urged the students.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Mr Aminu Ibrahim, commended Wamakko for the gesture and pledged to live above board.

Ibrahim urged other public officers to emulate Wamakko’s gesture.