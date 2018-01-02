- Advertisement -

Wife of the Edo governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has called for the establishment of effective neonatal care units in all public health facilities in the state.

She also canvassed for Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) to boost neonatal care management in the state.

Mrs Obaseki made the call in Benin when she visited neonatal care units in selected hospitals and presented gifts to first babies of the year.

Neonatal death is defined as deaths of babies during the first 28 days of life (0 to 28 days).

At the St. Philomena Catholic Hospital, the governor’s wife however commended the state of facilities at the neonatal care and maternity unit at the hospital.

She assured that the state government would support with the hospitals’ management to improve standards in state-owned hospitals.

The governor’s wife also visited the Central Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, all state owned hospitals located in Benin.

Mrs Obaseki said that the visit was to ensure that babies are delivered under hygienic conditions and by skilled manpower.

She also promised to assist the Stella Obasanjo hospital to refurbish some of its medical equipment and urged the management of Central Hospital, Benin, to have a viable neonatal unit.

The first baby of the year was born at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital to the family of Mr and Mrs Aghator Adesewa, at about 1.19 a.m and weighed 3.5kgs.

The second baby, delivered at the Central Hospital, Benin, at about 11. 55 a.m weighed 3.7kg, while the third was born at St. Philomena Catholic Hospital at about 12.19 p.m weighed 3.3kg.

The Medical Directors of the Central Hospital, Dr Philip Ugbodaga, and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Dr Isaac Omorogiuwa, appreciated Mrs Obaseki’s gesture.

They promised to provide more quality service delivery at their respective neonatal care units.

They commended the wife of the governor for her “Reduce neonatal deaths initiative”.

According to them, such initiative are appropriate as Nigeria still ranks very high in infant mortality.

Adesewa, the mother of the first baby, also thanked the wife of the Edo governor for her motherly care and gifts presented to her baby.