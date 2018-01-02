- Advertisement -

A kidnap suspect, Ojiedu Doctor, who had been on the wanted list of the Delta State Police Command, has been arrested as he walked into the Police Headquarters, Asaba, to reclaim a vehicle used for a kidnapping operation in 2015.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, disclosed that operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, SAKCCS, effected the arrest on December 29.

His words: “On September 19, 2016, a victim, Gbiyede Juliet, was kidnapped alongside her child, Tekevwe Gbiyede, aged nine, while driving her Venza car. Four suspects were then arrested and charged to court in connection with the crime.

“However, on December 29, 2017, the suspect, Ojigedu Doctor, was arrested in Asaba by SAKCCS operatives for his complicity in most kidnap cases in Warri and environs.

“He admitted that he gave N2,000 to the earlier arrested kidnappers to fuel Gbiyede Juliet’s Venza car for possible escape.

“The suspect evaded arrest in 2016 in connection with alleged kidnap case and abandoned his Toyota Camry with number plates JRT 528 GE, currently packed at the Police Station, Ebrumede.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim has disclosed that he was under pressure by some powerful Deltans to release the notorious kidnap and robbery suspect, Anthony Obolor, a.k.a. Dracula, arrested by the Police.

Ibrahim, who had complained to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, did not name the powerful persons, but said: “Big shots are calling to compromise me on his case.”

He added: “It is because of the pressure that I decided to call this press conference, parade him and make them to back off.”

He said the Police would carry out thorough investigation in the cases involving the suspect and others arrested over several cases of kidnapping, murder and robbery and charge them to the court.

He said the kidnap gang ran by Dracula and his colleagues usually abduct their victims on land and ferry them to the creeks, where they make negotiations tedious until ransoms were paid.

His words: “Dracula is the owner of the Hilux vehicle used for most kidnapping operations in Warri and environs lately, but it was involved in an accident and they acquired another vehicle for their operations.”

The suspect, who said he hails from Otor-Iyede in Isoko area of the state, did not deny that he was a criminal when questioned.