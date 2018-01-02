- Advertisement -

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) says the Itsekiri ethnic group in Delta State is not bigger than the Ijaw in population.

Pereotubo Oweilaemi, the IYC President Worldwide, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, January 1, in reaction to a statement by Garba Shehu, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, who was featured in Channels TV on December 31, 2017.

Shehu reportedly said the Itsekiri ethnic group was bigger than the Ijaw ethnic group in Delta.

“The attention of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has been drawn to a rather annoying and provocative umbrage by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu.

“While it is not our concern to probe what informed Garba’s argument, our concern is the baseless misrepresentation of facts, ostensibly to incite the Ijaw against our Itsekiri brothers.

“There is no iota of truth whatsoever in Shehu’s wrong placement of facts and figures in the Delta State population. As a public figure, he should be guided by the available and undisputed official data within his domain, rather than talk like a novice in government,” the IYC said.

It cited the 2006 census figures and the available voting data, which have the Ijaw as the second largest ethnic group in Delta.

“The Ijaw nation, as the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria, has a population of 14 million people which constitutes 10 per cent of the Nigerian population. The Ijaw are even more populous than the Fulani ethnic group who constitutes nine per cent of the country’s population.”

IYC called on Shehu to retract his statement about the Ijaw and Itsekiri population in Delta with immediate effect.

“If he wants to learn, he should not use Delta State or any part of the Niger Delta region for his internship course. We warn him to stay clear of Delta State for the sake of our peaceful coexistence.”